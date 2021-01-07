WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.53. 2,669,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,504,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12,432.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 93,864 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2,951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 393.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 37.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 174,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter.

