WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.01 million, a PE ratio of -52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,870 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,650,000 after acquiring an additional 471,645 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

