Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) Financial Survey

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -8.48% -6.16% -2.32% Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49%

Model N has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Model N and Wix.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $161.06 million 7.55 -$13.66 million ($0.18) -194.06 Wix.com $761.09 million 18.12 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -250.36

Model N has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Model N, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Model N and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 1 2 4 0 2.43 Wix.com 0 1 15 0 2.94

Model N currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $297.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Model N.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; and Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs. In addition, the company offers Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims; and Configure Price Quote, which streamlines the quote to contract process by enabling the configuration of complex services, bundles, and solutions into a single interface; and Contract Lifecycle Management that enables users to create and manage contracts directly. Further, it provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

