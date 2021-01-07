Woodstock Corp Acquires Shares of 1,023 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 120.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

UNH stock opened at $359.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.65 and a 200-day moving average of $320.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.