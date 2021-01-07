Woodstock Corp Invests $307,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6,179.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Dollar General stock opened at $215.31 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

