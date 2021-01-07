Woodstock Corp Purchases Shares of 381 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 381 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $734.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $744.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

