Woodstock Corp Raises Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

