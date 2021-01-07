Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,079,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 493,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.