Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
