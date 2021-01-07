Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

