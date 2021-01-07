Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WKHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,415. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

