WPX Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 747 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,105% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPX. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $842,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WPX Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 706,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

