WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Up 5%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $46.85. 589,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 432,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.