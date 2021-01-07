Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $66.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $20,916,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

