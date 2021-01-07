Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist Securiti started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

WH stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,266. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -128.98, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $62.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after acquiring an additional 810,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after buying an additional 566,001 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after buying an additional 400,698 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 421,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

