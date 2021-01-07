Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Sells $530,385.50 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Craig Scott Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 116,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

