X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

