XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.