Ycash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,593.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.13 million and $134,593.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00176996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00027318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,675,694 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

