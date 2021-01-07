Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Up 10.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares traded up 10.5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Yelp traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.38. 3,287,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,723,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,561 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Yelp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

