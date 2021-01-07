Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Trading Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Yelp traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 3,287,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,723,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

YELP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yelp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Yelp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,723 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.