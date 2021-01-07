Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.38.

DAO opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of -0.36. Youdao has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.