Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post sales of $378.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.41 million and the highest is $378.76 million. Atlas posted sales of $288.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 452,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

