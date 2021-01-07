Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report sales of $18.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $79.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $109.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of RC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 482,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $660.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

