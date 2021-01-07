Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $126.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.63 million to $165.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $298.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $404.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $926.08 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Insiders sold 50,936 shares of company stock worth $1,333,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $6,801,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 303,078 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 236,207 shares during the period.

Shares of SEAS opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

