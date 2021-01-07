Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post $6.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the highest is $6.62 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $23.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $24.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,753 shares of company stock worth $4,034,883 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

