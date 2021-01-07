Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $17.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.81 billion and the highest is $18.70 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $27.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $64.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.56 billion to $67.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $92.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

