Zacks: Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.85. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

