Zacks: Analysts Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. BCE reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $44.03 on Monday. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

