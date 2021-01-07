Zacks: Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $79.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.77 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $102.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $321.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.01 million to $322.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.04 million, with estimates ranging from $353.33 million to $392.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 57.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.68. 91 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,834. The company has a market capitalization of $564.71 million, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

