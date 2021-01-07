Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $881,462. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 68,015 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 166.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 97,042 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $80.15 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

