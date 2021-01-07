Zacks: Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOLO stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

