Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $485.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.43 million. Kirby posted sales of $655.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Kirby by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

