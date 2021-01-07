Zacks: Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report sales of $217.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $217.90 million. Knowles posted sales of $233.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $738.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $739.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $835.19 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $851.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,302.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,880 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $13,131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after acquiring an additional 668,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Knowles by 113.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 630,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -476.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.