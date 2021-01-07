Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $511.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $451.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

In related news, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,191 shares of company stock worth $26,522,098 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

