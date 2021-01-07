Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce $97.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.60 million and the lowest is $97.51 million. Upwork reported sales of $80.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $364.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.98 million to $365.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.51 million, with estimates ranging from $436.71 million to $438.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 1,956,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Upwork by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Upwork by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $11,080,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.