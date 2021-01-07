Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.92). Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 164.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.74) to ($6.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $36.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

