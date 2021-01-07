Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $755.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report sales of $755.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.45 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $691.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $254.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.38. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $257.88.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

