Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

