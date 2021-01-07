Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.46. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $173,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -341.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

