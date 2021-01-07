Zacks: Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post $11.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.33 million to $11.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $39.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.59 million to $39.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.01 million, with estimates ranging from $69.71 million to $74.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CURI shares. ValuEngine lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

CuriosityStream stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 1,274,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

