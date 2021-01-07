Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $3.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.50 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $41.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,868. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.33.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

