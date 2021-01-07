Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $6.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.88 billion and the lowest is $6.71 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $26.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.96 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 152,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. 6,401,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,810. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

