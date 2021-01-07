Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

AMK stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 497,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,433,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,459.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,826 shares of company stock worth $4,708,976. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

