Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to Sell

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BBU. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $2,657,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,556,054 shares of company stock worth $29,362,786.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

