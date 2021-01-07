Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Hold

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,272.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 17.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

