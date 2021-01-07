Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.31. Formula One Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $24,490,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Formula One Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,031,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,293 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Formula One Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,735,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,880,000 after purchasing an additional 513,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Formula One Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 402,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

