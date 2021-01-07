Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

