Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Sell

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $232.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mistras Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

