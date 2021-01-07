Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to Hold

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

OMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.