Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

OMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.69. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.