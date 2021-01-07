Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to Sell

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

TREC stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 305.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 153,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 363.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth $67,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

